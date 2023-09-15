Doctors remove pig kidney from brain-dead man's body

61 days after a pig’s kidney was transplanted into the body of a brain-dead man, surgeons ended the experiment on Wednesday by removing the kidney and handing over the patient’s body back to his family.

The experiment was led by Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, and the organ was removed from 58-year-old Maurice Miller, who passed away unexpectedly two months ago. The experiment was conducted after taking permission from Miller’s family.

“We have learned a great deal throughout these past two months of close observation and analysis, and there is great reason to be hopeful for the future,” said Dr. Montgomery in a press statement released by NYU Langone Health.