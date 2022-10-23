Does being a veggie make you depressed? – The Blueprint
- A new study has found a positive association between depression and a meatless diet
- Nutritional content, financial status and lifestyle choices were taken into consideration
- This is the latest in a string of findings that have drawn similar conclusions
A new study, which is based on survey data from Brazil, has found that vegetarians have twice as many depressive episodes as people who eat meat.
And, as we think you’ll agree, twice as many is a lot.
The study does concede that “the association between vegetarianism and depression is still unclear”, so this isn’t a black or white thing. But the researchers wanted to investigate the association between a meatless diet and the presence of depressive episodes among adults, and the result surprised them, and, if we’re honest, us too.
Scientists correct a key math error in the work of Edwin Schrödinger and others on color perception, potentially improving image and video processing.