Does consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claim

A new cutting-edge sci-fi novel could well upend our understanding of what is truly behind the nature of reality.

“Observer,” a thriller co-written by the scientist Robert Lanza and the leading sci-fi writer Nancy Kress, looks towards quantum physics and beyond in a provocative story of a brilliant neurosurgeon.

The plot of “Observer: A Novel” concerns itself with the tale of Dr. Caroline (Caro) Soames-Watkins, a down-and-out neurosurgeon who, after accusing her superior of sexual misconduct, finds herself without work or money and having to support her sister, who as a single mother takes care of a severely disabled child.