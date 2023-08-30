Does hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?

Hydrogen by itself is a clean and sustainable energy source, but hydrogen production requires a lot of energy.

If this energy comes from fossil fuels, that makes the hydrogen much less sustainable.

But new solutions are being developed every day.

Hydrogen is a clean and renewable energy source that has great promise as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

But while hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, it is not always readily available on Earth in a usable form. Although hydrogen is present in water (H2O) and in organic compounds (such as carbohydrates and hydrocarbons), in order to use it as an energy source, it must be extracted from these compounds in its pure, gaseous form.

While hydrogen itself is an almost zero-emission fuel, the extraction process can require significant amounts of energy - most of which comes from fossil fuels. This raises concerns about the sustainability and environmental impact of hydrogen use.