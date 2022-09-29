It's official: Dogs can sniff out stress on humans' breath and sweat

Researchers from Queen's University, Belfast, collected sweat and breath samples of 36 participants before and after they handled a tense mental arithmetic task. Before and after they completed the task, participants reported their stress levels, and researchers used samples where the person's blood pressure and heart rate had increased.

"The findings show that we, as humans, produce different smells through our sweat and breath when we are stressed, and dogs can tell this apart from our smell when relaxed – even if it is someone they do not know," Clara Wilson, a Ph.D. student in the School of Psychology at Queen's, said.

The dogs, Treo, Fingal, Soot, and Winnie, were trained on how to search a scent lineup, then notified researchers about which sample was correct.

Not a single wrong alert

Four dogs were introduced to the relaxed and stress samples while researchers were not aware whether there was an odor difference that dogs could differentiate.

Throughout 36 sessions, every participant's samples were given to each dog; in every session, relaxed and stress samples were presented four minutes apart.

One of the four dogs involved in the study. Queen's University Belfast

All the dogs correctly alerted researchers to each participant's stress sample.

"The research highlights that dogs do not need visual or audio cues to pick up on human stress. This is the first study of its kind, and it provides evidence that dogs can smell stress from breath and sweat alone, which could be useful when training service dogs and therapy dogs," Wilson added.