Embracing change and challenges fosters growth, but there's no turning back once we cross certain thresholds.

Evolution understands this too well— and now, a recent study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B found that when a mammal becomes fully aquatic, it becomes nearly impossible to return to terrestrial landscapes.

Is evolution reversible?

Around 350 to 400 million years ago, the first fish ventured onto land, developing primitive limbs that enabled them to move about. Over time, their descendants evolved into the tetrapods we know today.

While this transition from water to land occurred only once, the reverse transition from land to water has happened repeatedly, prompting researchers to question whether aquatic mammals could ever revert to a terrestrial lifestyle.