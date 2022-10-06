Here is how dormant bacteria figure out the right time to become active again

However, for a long time, it has been unknown how bacteria spores know when to resume normal functioning when they are in a dormant state. Looks like now a team of researchers at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) has found the answer to this question. In their latest study, the researchers point out that dormant spores use an interesting process called “integrate and fire” to monitor their surroundings, which is very similar to the way neurons communicate with each other.

Understanding the “integrate and fire” mechanism in spores

Several dormant spores with their electrochemical potential color-coded. Süel Lab—Kaito Kikuchi and Leticia Galera

The scientists at UCSD examined dormant Bacillus subtilis bacteria and created a mathematical model to demonstrate their findings. The model suggests that the dormant bacteria spores utilize electrochemical energy stored in their bodies in the form of potassium ions to analyze the external conditions. Without being metabolically active, the spores release stored potassium ions to detect different environmental stimuli.

There is a threshold value of stored potassium ions for dormant bacteria. When the sum total of all potassium ions released over time in response to various external stimuli crosses the threshold value, the spores become active. One of the authors and biology professor at UCSD, Gurol Suel, told IE, “The threshold is defined as a value below which the spores do not trigger a return to life. When the threshold is reached, spores exit their dormant state.”