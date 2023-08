Observations from the high-tech Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) based in China have led to the identification of a new population of dwarf pulsars.

Pulsars are a type of neutron stars that rotate at an incredibly high rate and shoot out radiation pulses at regular intervals.

The team led by the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) discovered a distinct number of "dwarf pulses" emanating from the luminous pulsar dubbed PSR B2111+46.

According to the official statement, pulsars often emit periodic radio signals. But in some occasions, the older pulsars tend to “quench” for short periods of time, a process known as "pulse nulling."