With the capacity to absorb approximately 31 percent of human-created carbon dioxide, the oceans offer a natural solution for reducing greenhouse gas levels.

Ocean-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) approaches (both biological and chemical), are being researched to enhance the ocean's ability to absorb CO2.

Implementing these technologies at scale requires addressing challenges and a phased approach.

With carbon dioxide levels continuing to rise in Earth's atmosphere, scientists and engineers worldwide have been tirelessly searching for efficient methods to remove greenhouse gas. Amid these efforts, one natural ecosystem emerges as a potentially critical player: our vast oceans.

Functioning as essentially giant carbon sponges, the oceans have the estimated capacity to absorb approximately 31 percent of the carbon dioxide created by humans when burning fossil fuels (oil, coal, and natural gas).

The oceans already hold more carbon than any other part of Earth's biosphere. They have the potential to contain even more, although this task must be undertaken without causing additional harm to the marine ecosystem.