Researchers from the Weitzman School of Design at the University of Pennsylvania have found that dragonfly wings could help engineers design lighter, stronger, and more sustainable aircraft wings. Building on the principles of biomimicry (copying nature's evolved strategies for a problem), Masoud Akbarzadeh and his former Ph.D. student Hao Zheng have studied the wing of a dragonfly to redesign that of a Boeing 777.

Inspired by nature

“Nature’s a great teacher in telling us how to optimize systems,” Akbarzadeh says. “And when you look at a dragonfly, you see wings that have evolved over millions of years into an incredibly lightweight, efficient, and strong structure," he added.