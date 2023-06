Imagine stepping into a world of your own creation while you sleep, where you can control every aspect of your dreams. Well, that possibility might be closer than we think.

In an unprecedented experiment, researchers from REMspace successfully tested a brain implant that stimulates the motor cortex during REM sleep, unlocking the potential to influence the dream world. This opens the door to a future where dream manipulation and lucid dreaming become a reality.

Scientists have long been fascinated by dreams, recognizing that we spend about a third of our lives in a state of slumber.

Since the 1950s, numerous attempts have been made to explore ways to control and shape dreams. Early efforts focused on sensory input like sounds and smells, but their effectiveness was limited.