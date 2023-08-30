Eel-inspired 'droplet' battery could power tiny bio-devices

Researchers at Oxford University have created a "droplet battery" that is capable of stimulating cells directly, according to a recent study published in Nature on August 30. Inspired by how eels generate electricity, the researchers turned to ion gradients to generate current.

For years, researchers have been trying to design small devices that integrate directly with cells in our body. The ability to do so opens new ways in treatments, such as drug delivery directly into cells. However, developments in this area have been hampered by the lack of a suitable power source.

Conventional battery technology cannot be designed to operate at a microscale level, but researchers at the Department of Chemistry at Oxford have now developed a miniature power source which they refer to as a droplet battery.