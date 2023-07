Every second, over 100 trillion neutrinos flow through our bodies without our knowledge. Neutrinos are subatomic particles that are abundant in the universe. They have a unique property — they rarely interact with other matter, making them elusive and hard to detect.

Studying neutrinos can provide critical insights into fundamental questions about the universe, as they are potential candidates for dark matter.

The Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) is an international, cutting-edge experiment dedicated to studying neutrinos. The international research team's goal is to develop ultrasensitive detectors for observing and studying neutrinos.

This ambitious experiment represents a collaboration of over 1,700 scientists from 38 countries, united in their pursuit of unraveling the mysteries surrounding neutrinos and advancing our understanding of the universe's most elusive particles.