Meet the new 'Dune' monster, an ancient bladed sea worm

A paleontologist from the University of Kansas (KU) has unearthed an unknown ancient sea worm through excavations in the fossil-rich rock formation, "Spence Shale Lagerstätte," according to a recent study published in Historical Biology.

The fossilized sea worm, now a part of KU's esteemed paleontological collection, proved enigmatic, to say the least. Its discovery offers a rare glimpse into Earth's mysteries over 500 million years ago.

A rare Cambrian worm

As per a press release, Rhiannon LaVine, from the KU Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum, stumbled upon the fossilized creature during fieldwork in the High Creek area of the Spence Shale.