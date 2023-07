Astrophysicists from the University of Delaware have proposed that "invisible supernova" events could occur across the cosmos.

This hypothetical event has been dubbed "bosenova," an end stage of a kind of star known as a boson star. Unlike a supernova, the volatile explosion of such stars would not be visible. This is due to the fact that these hypothetical stars are made entirely of dark matter.

The invisible dark matter accounts for around 80 percent of the total mass of every galaxy. Dark matter is made up of enigmatic particles that are still a mystery to modern physics. Some theories suggest that dark matter could be formed of bosons, particles similar to photons and gluons.