How e-cigarettes are causing a new waste pandemic

After years of battling the scourge of cigarette butts, Clean Up Australia’s latest National Rubbish Report, released today, reveals cigarette butts are no longer number one on the list of most commonly littered items. Soft plastics have become public enemy number one instead.

But the rate of growth in vaping suggests an even more challenging battle lies ahead. Clean Up Australia says e-cigarettes “appear to be even more damaging to the environment than cigarette butts” as they “present a triple threat to the environment: plastic waste, electronic waste, and hazardous waste.”

What is vaping?

A vaping device, also called a vape, is an electronic device that releases an aerosol that users inhale. The vapor may contain nicotine (not always), flavorings, and other substances.

Since their invention in 2003, vapes and e-cigarettes have been marketed as healthier alternatives to tobacco cigarettes and as a possible stepping stone to quitting smoking.

Vaping, however, has health risks and environmental consequences.

A growing trend

The number of people vaping worldwide was expected to reach a record high of 55 million in 2021, up from 7 million in 2011, according to Euromonitor International.

Globally, the vaping market is expected to reach US$38.5 billion by 2026.

The 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey found fewer Australians were smoking tobacco daily, while the use of e-cigarettes was increasing. From the survey results, the Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association calculated that 520,000 people vaped that year (2.5% of the population aged 14 or over).

Australian vaping rates are catching up to those in other Western countries, despite attempts from health authorities and professional bodies to dissuade vaping.

National product sales increased from $28.3 million in 2015 to $98.1 million in 2020.