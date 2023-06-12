Earlier thought to be oviparous, ancient amniotes were baked in wombs

Who came first: the chicken or the egg?

It’s a safe bet (and also a scientific fact) to say that the egg came first since they existed before chickens came into the picture. And until now, it was believed that amniotes - birds, reptiles, mammals - grew inside a hard-shelled egg.

Amniotes are a group of vertebrates that undergo embryonic or fetal development within the protective membrane inside the egg. But now a team of researchers from Nanjing University and the University of Bristol claims that the earliest known reptiles, birds, and mammals may have been born ‘live young’, meaning they were developed in a womb.