Scientists may have just found the earliest evidence in Europe for fires used for socializing and cooking food, according to a new study published in Nature on May 18.

The research, which was carried out at Spain's Valdocarros II site— one of the largest Acheulean sites in Europe— indicates that early humans in Europe could have been manipulating fire to cook their meals as early as 250,000 years ago. This discovery pushes back the timeline by 50,000 years compared to previous estimations.

When did Europeans start cooking food with fire?

"This is the oldest evidence of human-controlled fire meant for cooking and social interaction," said author Dr. Clayton Magill, an assistant professor at Heriot-Watt University, in an article by The Guardian.