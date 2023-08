A 120-million-year-old fossil has retained the oldest evidence of a plant-eating behavior in ancient birds.

The fossil specimen was unearthed in northern China and belongs to a now-extinct bird species known as Jeholornis.

The fossil examination was led by the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Non-predatory ancient bird

​​Jeholornis was around the size of a modern-day pheasant bird and existed during the Cretaceous era.

The species possessed teeth and a long bony tail, akin to its predatory, feathered relatives, dinosaurs.

The presence of teeth suggested that this bird was a predator similar to dinosaurs.

However, an unexpected twist surfaced when researchers examined the fossilized stomach residues of this juvenile species under the microscope.