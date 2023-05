Unveiling the mysteries of the universe's earliest moments has always been a tantalizing pursuit for scientists and cosmologists. And now, a team of researchers has made a groundbreaking discovery that promises to shed new light on these enigmatic beginnings.

In a study published in Physical Review Letters on May 2, scientists uncovered a new approach to exploring the dynamics of the early universe using gravitational waves.

After the Big Bang, a period known as inflation took place, during which the universe expanded at an astonishing rate. This expansion was driven by a field called the inflaton field. According to many cosmological theories, after the inflationary period, another intriguing phenomenon occurred – the formation of oscillons.