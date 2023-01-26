A truck-sized asteroid will pass very close to Earth tonight

The data was then posted to the Near-Earth Object Confirmation Page, which allowed other astronomers to look out for the space rock and collect multiple observations. The discovery was confirmed.

Asteroid 2023 BU's orbit

The path of the asteroid in red, satellites in green. NASA JPL

2023 BU has been designated as a small near-Earth asteroid, and further observations of the object have enabled astronomers to chart out a better map of its trajectory. Much like the Earth, the asteroid also follows a roughly circular orbit around the Sun, which takes 359 days to complete.

Understandably. the asteroid has made multiple flybys past us before this. According to the Small-body Database Lookup, the asteroid has practically zoomed past Earth every single year in the recent past but never has it come as close as it is coming today.

The box truck-sized space rock is expected to come as close as 2,200 miles (3,600 km) to the planet's surface, roughly a tenth of the distance that geostationary satellites orbit.

Impact of the Flyby

With the asteroid coming so mighty close to the planet, astronomers were concerned if the Earth's gravity could pull it toward itself. This presents a risk to the planet, and NASA uses an impact hazard assessment system called Scout to determine how dangerous such an event would be.

As per calculations of the system, the asteroid will not hurl toward the Earth as it comes close to the planet and continue in its orbit, which, however, is expected to be impacted. The near circular orbit of 2023 BU is expected to become a bit more elongated, with the asteroid now likely to take 425 days to complete its journey around the Sun.