Farewell Earth: ESA's JUICE takes first selfies with home planet en route to Jupiter

It's not every day that we can see our beautiful blue world through the lens of a spacecraft in the darkness of space. The recently launched JUICE mission captured some stunning images of its home planet shortly after embarking on its eight-year journey to Jupiter.

The first batch of images was captured soon after the mission launch on Friday, April 14. JUICE, or Jupiter ICy moons Explore is a mission of the European Space Agency(ESA). The spacecraft was launched from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on an Ariane-5 rocket.

One of the first images taken showed the spacecraft's solar array being unfurled in dark space. Another image showed the spacecraft partially blocking JUICE's view of Earth. All of these images were processed and slightly color corrected to make them more appealing to viewers.

JUICE's cameras will be operational during the Moon, Earth, and Venus gravity assist flybys

According to ESA, the images were taken to test the space probe's monitoring cameras, which generate 1024 by 1024-pixel snapshots. The spacecraft's cameras have been specifically outfitted to capture various stages and developments of this historic mission. These cameras will also be operational during the Moon, Earth, and Venus gravity assist flybys.