Earth closest to the Sun, greeted by coronal mass ejection

The cause of a CME is usually a sunspot, a dark region on the solar surface where the magnetic field is intense enough to stop the convection process temporarily and cool down the region. However, over time, the magnetic field can snap and send solar particles into space that harm planets and their inhabitants.

Geomagnetic storms

A CME can take anywhere between four to five days to travel from the Sun to the Earth. On most occasions, the Earth is not in the line of fire of the CMEs and escapes them. The times it is, the strength of the CME determines the outcomes.

While the Earth's atmosphere absorbs much of the storm, the compression of the magnetosphere does cause auroras and radio blackouts. As the strength of the storm increases, auroras can be seen further away from the poles, and radio blackouts grow stronger, affecting navigation and communication devices.

A very powerful geomagnetic storm can result in damage to satellites and spacecraft as well as cause disruptions to electrical grids, which can push humanity into the dark age within a few seconds. Luckily, geomagnetic storms of such intensity are rare, perhaps as rare as a geomagnetic storm during a perihelion.