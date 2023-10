Scientists caution that human activity has now caused transgression of six out of nine important planetary boundaries.

Crossing these boundaries potentially causes dangerous, irreversible changes to the planet.

The planetary boundary framework helps identify a "safe operating space" for life on Earth.

Sustaining life on planet Earth may prove increasingly difficult, finds a new study that pinpoints human activity as the cause of changes that have led to the transgression of key indicators for the health of the planet.

The research is based on the so-called planetary boundary framework, a tool for thinking about changes to the environment. The framework, which was defined at the Stockholm Resilience Centre in 2009, established a set of nine “planetary boundaries” or life support systems for Earth. Within these boundaries, life on Earth is relatively stable, but once they are breached, conditions become much more extreme and threatening to life on Earth.