Why is Earth so oxygenated? New 'mantle' link discovered

An international team of scientists recently uncovered a significant connection between Earth's early atmosphere and the chemistry of its deep mantle.

They achieved this by investigating ancient magmas formed in subduction zones during the Great Oxidation Event (GOE), which occurred 2.1 to 2.4 billion years ago.

The findings, published in Nature on August 31, offer essential insights into Earth's geological evolution and reveal how the deep Earth and its mantle are closely related to changes in the atmosphere.

Earth's ancient oxygen levels

The Earth's atmosphere, upon which we rely for breathing, consists of 21 percent oxygen. However, have you ever paused to consider where and when this crucial element originated? Well, that's where this recent study comes in.