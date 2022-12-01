What are Earth's plate tectonics? All you need to know about the three major boundaries

Wagner hypothesized that the modern continents had once all been part of a supercontinent he called Pangaea (meaning "all lands") and that, over millions of years, the continents had drifted apart. However, Wagner did not know what drove this continental drift, and his theory was slow to gain traction.

However, in the 1960s, instruments like seismometers and magnetometers allowed researchers to make observations that were consistent with Wagner's theory of continental drift and led to the emergence of the theory of plate tectonics to explain how the continents drifted over time.

What is the theory of plate tectonics?

How tectonic plates behave is linked to Earth's internal structure dtimiraos/iStock

In plate tectonics, the Earth's lithosphere, the outermost layer composed of the crust and upper mantle, is divided into sizable rocky plates. These plates rest on the asthenosphere, a semi-molten sheet of rock.

The asthenosphere is a thick and sticky (viscous) layer beneath Earth's lithosphere. It is made malleable by heat from deep within the Earth, allowing the lithosphere above to move. Essentially, it works as though the asthenosphere is lubricating the undersides of Earth's lithosphere.

Due to the convection of the asthenosphere and lithosphere, the plates move relative to one another at varying rates. This movement ranges from two to 15 centimeters (one to six inches) per year.

Many different geological formations, including the East African Rift, the San Andreas Fault in California, and the Himalayan mountain range in Asia, result from this interaction of tectonic plates.

How many tectonic plates are there on Earth?

Map of Earth's principal tectonic plates USGS/Wikimedia Commons

There are generally considered to be seven "major" plates, based on how they are classified: African, Antarctic, Eurasian, North American, South American, Pacific, and Indo-Australian. There are also eight minor plates making the total of all its tectonic plates 15.

However, according to an article published in Nature in 2012, earthquakes in recent years indicate that the Indo-Australian plate has cracked over the last 10 million years. Scientists believe that this separation could increase the number of Earth's major plates to eight.

There are also a number of smaller plates, including the Arabian, Caribbean, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Nazca, Philippine, and Scotia plates. Today, data sets from remote sensing satellites calibrated with ground station measurements are used to determine how the tectonic plates are currently moving.