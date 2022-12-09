Earth's hidden stabilizing mechanism may help keep the planet habitable

The scientists pinpointed this mechanism to be “silicate weathering,” which is a geological process that helps regulate our planet’s carbon cycle. It involves the gradual weathering of silicate rocks that can neutralize carbon dioxide emissions from the planet’s crust and mantle by sending them into ocean sediments. It’s an ongoing check on global temperatures.

Revealing patterns

For the study, the MIT team looked at paleoclimate data featuring average global temperatures over the past 66 million years. A mathematical analysis of the data using stochastic differential equations often used to find patterns within fluctuating datasets, revealed a consistent pattern when swings in Earth’s temperature were balanced out over hundreds of thousands of years.

This duration corresponded to the times when silicate weathering was believed to be in action.

There were previous indications that some effect exists within the carbon cycle that can stabilize the climate. Studies that performed chemical analyses on ancient rocks demonstrated there was a fluctuation of carbon within Earth’s environment that stayed fairly constant, even throughout major temperature swings.

It can also be deduced from Earth’s habitability that there are some built-in mechanisms to control temperatures. After all, in the last 800,000 years, the planet has experienced eight cycles of ice ages and warm periods, with the end of the last ice age around 11,700 years ago -- the beginning of the modern climate era. How did the planet make such drastic adjustments? By reaching their conclusion, the new study was the first to use actual data to demonstrate the workings of stabilizing feedback.

The study was co-authored by Constantin Arnscheidt, a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS) and Daniel Rothman, professor of geophysics at MIT.