An unusually well-preserved group of marine fossils from 462 million years ago were found in Castle Bank Quarry in Wales.

The fossils are described as new 'Burgess Shale-type,' having preserved soft tissues such as eyes and brains.

A geologist involved in the discovery reveals how this find illuminates our understanding of how complex life originated on Earth.

In the realm of paleontological wonders, few discoveries have captivated the scientific community like Burgess Shale and similar types of deposits. These exceptional fossil formations, named after their original Canadian site, have proven to be windows into the ancient world, preserving soft tissues and internal organs often lost to time's ravages.

Now, an extraordinary find at Castle Bank Quarry in Wales featuring a well-preserved Middle Ordovician marine fauna dating back 462 million years has recently been detailed in a paper published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

In an interview, Interesting Engineering (IE) steps into the world of Joseph Botting, one of the geologists behind the discovery, to reveal its far-reaching implications for our understanding of Earth's early life forms.