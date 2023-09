A new study led by Penn State researchers has challenged the prevailing theory that the Earth’s crust was formed rapidly about 3 billion years ago, and then slowed down its growth. The study, published in Geochemical Perspectives Letters, suggests that the crust continued to evolve gradually for billions of years, in sync with the mantle layer below it.

The researchers said that this finding could help solve a fundamental mystery about our planet and also shed light on the formation of other planets.

Existing theory

According to the existing theory, the Earth was a stagnant lid planet with no tectonic activity until a sudden shift to tectonic plates 3 billion years ago. However, the new study shows that this is not the case, said Jesse Reimink, assistant professor of geosciences and lead author of the study.