Earth's hiding fifth layer in its inner core, reveals fresh evidence

What's the proof of Earth's innermost inner core?

Ray paths of fivefold reverberating waves along the Earth's diameter Drew Whitehouse, NCI, Australian National University

In the new study, Thanh-Son Phạm and Hrvoje Tkalčić from the Australian National University collated data from existing probes. From this, they measured the different arrival times of seismic energy waves created by earthquakes as they traveled through the Earth.

They observed for the first time the waves reverberating along the entire Earth's diameter up to five times. The travel times of the waves suggest the presence of a distinct internal shell, with a radius of approximately 650 kilometers, which is separate from the outer layer of the inner core. The authors suggest that this internal interface may reflect a past change in the inner core growth.

They also advised that better to comprehend Earth's deep interior and its generation history, future research should concentrate on characterizing the transition between the innermost inner core and the inner core's outer shell.

How many layers does Earth have?

Traditionally we've been taught the Earth has four primary layers: the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the inner core.

Though Earth's solid inner core makes up less than 1 percent of Earth's total volume, it has played a significant part in our planet's evolution- particularly in the generation of Earth's magnetic field. However, since its discovery in 1936, the inner core has remained particularly enigmatic.