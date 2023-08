A new study published in the journal Nature delivers a concerning prognosis for Earth's glaciers in the face of human-induced climate change.

The research indicates that under a high-emissions scenario, the area covered by glaciers outside the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets could be slashed in half by the close of this century.

This transformation, propelled by climate change, is predicted to give rise to novel ecosystems spanning an expanse equivalent to the combined size of Nepal and Finland.

Novel ecosystems

Glaciers, vital indicators of our planet's health, have been retreating at an alarming pace due to the consequences of human activity on the environment.