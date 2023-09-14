Earth's health is depleting on six of nine parameters

How do we assess the health of our planet? In 2009, a group of 28 scientists wanted a definite answer to this question. So, they outlined nine planetary boundaries, which are critical for Earth’s stability.

A reassessment in 2023 says that six of these nine planetary boundaries have been transgressed, suggesting that Earth is “well outside of the safe operating space for humanity.”

All planetary boundaries are presently heavily perturbed by human activities, note the scientists in their paper published in Science Advances. The nine boundaries represent components of the Earth system critically affected by anthropogenic activities and relevant to our planet’s overall state.