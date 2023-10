The Earth's inner core is a solid iron ball under immense pressure and heat. It is the hottest and most extreme place on the planet. However, new research has some interesting revelations about the nature of the iron atoms' characteristics in the region.

Collective motion

Scientists have discovered that iron atoms in the inner core can switch places with each other in a fraction of a second while keeping the overall shape of the iron crystal intact. This phenomenon is called "collective motion" – they say it is similar to how guests at a dinner party can swap seats without changing the table layout.