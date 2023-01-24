Earth's inner core rotation may have paused and possibly reversed

Pulsed electromagnetic frequencies :alxpin/iStock

Seismologists' analysis

“In theory, it has been going on for a long time but we only have observations over a few decades,” said Xiaodong Song, a seismologist at Peking University in Beijing and a co-author of the study.

Understanding how the inner core rotates can help scientists figure out how the Earth's different layers interact. Dr. Song and co-author Yi Yang, also a seismologist at Peking University, analyzed seismic waves from similar earthquakes. Dr. Yang said. “It is like we are doing a CT scan for the Earth [when] we have those repeating earthquakes that happen at the same location.” They found that between 2009 and 2020, that rotation stopped and might have reversed direction.

Competing theories

John Vidale, an American-born seismologist who specializes in examining seismograms to explore features within the Earth, thinks there may be other interpretations of the seismic data.

“The changes they noticed are valid although what’s actually happening isn’t so clear,” Dr. Vidale said in an interview with WSJ. “They have a very good analysis and the theory they put in the papers is probably as good as anything at the moment, but there are several competing ideas as well.”

Some scientists theorize that the inner core changes its rotation at shorter intervals than the 70-year cycle described by the new study’s authors. Other scientists' theories include that the inner core rotation may be influenced by the Earth’s surface system, such as the movement of tectonic plates and ocean currents.