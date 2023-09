A new discovery by a team led by the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa planetary scientist Shuai Li could help explain the origin of water ice in shadowed lunar craters.

They discovered that high-energy electrons in Earth's plasma sheet contribute to weathering processes on the Moon's surface. These may have led to the formation of water on the lunar surface, a press statement reveals.

Earth's magnetotail interacts with the lunar surface

Earth's plasma sheet is an area surrounding our planet within the magnetosphere that is made up of trapped charged particles. The magnetosphere, which is controlled by our planet's magnetic fields, protects Earth from space weather and radiation from the Sun.