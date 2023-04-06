Earth's oldest known crystals offer clues on the origin of tectonics

It has been a perplexing problem that has divided scientists to this day. Some experts believe the tectonic movement began around three billion years ago, while others say it started around one billion years ago or earlier.

This new study may now add to our current understanding.

“The dynamic tectonic nature of the modern Earth is one of the reasons why life exists today. Exploring the geodynamics and the lithological diversity of the early Earth could lead to revelations of how life first began on our planet,” said Wriju Chowdhury, an associate professor of Earth and environmental sciences at the university, in a press release.

Examining the oldest-known crystals

For this, the team studied tiny time capsules found in the oldest-known crystals of the planet —recovered from the hills of Mid-West Western Australia. These Hadean zircon crystals were formed about 4.39 billion years ago.

They investigated the chemical composition of the parent magmas from which the crystals formed. This aided their understanding of early Earth's plate tectonic activity.

“Parent magmas are much more direct and reliable because they are closer to the source – the actual tectonic style. Our study describes the silicon and oxygen isotopic content of the zircons and the trace element content of the parental magmas, which has not been combined and presented before,” said Chowdhury.

The results of a thorough chemical examination revealed "tectonic continuity from ancient to modern times." Simply put, Earth's tectonic movement most likely began more than 4.2 billion years ago. According to the authors, this is most likely when life first appeared on Earth.