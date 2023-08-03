Earth's oldest and largest craters are slowly disappearing

As a result of the tremendous impact on Earth by a meteorite, explosion, or volcanic activity, craters spanning kilometers are formed in bowl-shaped depressions. Around 170 such craters have been identified over time, and these are continuously being erased due to large-scale erosions or tectonic transformations.

A new study says these craters are disappearing fast and may never again be found. The scientists involved in the study say they should be able to find meteorite collisions that were formed throughout the 4.5 billion-year-long history of Earth, but they have only found young impact craters that are less than half of the age of the Earth, about 2 billion years.