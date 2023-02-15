Earth's 5 oldest mountains and their incredible impact on life on this planet

But did you know that mountains also have much to tell us about the planet's most ancient past (in geological terms)? The truth is, we know that some of Earth's oldest peaks have existed for billions of years; thanks to geologists who date the rocks, they are comprised using a science known as geochronology. Many of these mountains have suffered significant erosion, and some are no longer even visible from the ground.

Now journey back in time with Interesting Engineering (IE) as we reveal Earth's oldest mountains, including the Barberton Greenstone Belt, the Hamersley Range, the Waterberg Mountains, the Magaliesberg, and the Guiana Highlands.

What are mountains?

Mountains are prominent landforms that rise significantly above the surrounding terrain. According to National Geographic, a mountain typically reaches an altitude of at least 1,000 feet above sea level. A group of closely spaced mountains is referred to as a mountain range.

Mountains can range from steep and jagged peaks to gentler, rolling hills. They can be found on every continent, under some oceans, and play a significant role in the Earth's geology, ecology, and culture.

The formation of mountains is a result of tectonic activity. For details on mountain-forming processes, check out our full explainer here.

What are the oldest mountain ranges on Earth?

The top five mountain ranges containing the oldest rocks on Earth are covered in the section below. Many of these have been included on UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites, which comprises unique sites worldwide thought to be of "Outstanding Universal Value" to all humanity. It is important, though, to understand that the entire range may not be as old as the oldest rocks it contains. In fact, tracing a range's timeline can be complicated as ranges can both rise and fall over time.

1. Barberton Greenstone Belt – 3.6 billion years old

Mountains of the Barberton Greenstone Belt Marieke Peche/iStock

The Barberton Greenstone Belt is one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, estimated to be around 3.6 billion years old. It is located in South Africa and Swaziland and is known for its well-preserved rock formations.

The highest peak in the range has an elevation of about 5,900 feet. The average height of the range is around 2,000-5,900 feet, and it covers an approximate area of 6,177 square miles.