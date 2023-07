In a surprising revelation, scientists suggest that Earth's plate tectonics might have operated much differently in the distant past, according to a study published in Nature yesterday (27 July).

The new findings challenge the traditional belief that mantle convection started soon after Earth's formation 4.5 billion years ago, occurring across the entirety of the mantle.

Instead, the study argues plate tectonics were confined to the upper mantle in Earth's early history.

What's more, suppose this stratification was to be true, in that case, the lower mantle may harbor undisturbed primordial material, offering insights into Earth's original composition and a potential source of essential volatiles necessary for the development of life.