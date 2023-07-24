Earth's sunniest spot feels just like summer on Venus, says new study

The Altiplano, a dry plateau near the Andes mountains in Chile's Atacama Desert, has been unveiled as the sunniest location on Earth, comparable in sunlight intensity to Venus, according to a recent study published in AMS.

Significantly, the study's authors stress that comprehending the distinctive characteristics of extreme surface solar conditions in this region can bolster our understanding of solar energy potential and optimize solar power system efficiency.

Earth's sunniest spot

The Altiplano, situated near the Tropic of Capricorn, stands out for its high elevation (roughly 13,120 feet or 4,000 meters), cloudless conditions, and low levels of ozone, aerosols, and water vapor.

What makes Altiplano truly exceptional is its solar irradiance, the energy emitted from the Sun to Earth. Surprisingly, it receives more sunlight than places closer to the equator or at higher elevations.