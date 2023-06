According to current studies, the solar system took more than 600 million years to form, and the Earth itself took more than 100 million years. The water that flows through the rivers and oceans on Earth's surface is believed to have happened by chance.

According to scientists, asteroids or comets rich in water collided with Earth, delivering water that led to life on Earth. This theory implies that this is a rare, one-off incident, leading to the assumption that the existence of life-bearing plants anywhere in the universe is small.

Now, a new study challenges this age-old notion by suggesting that the creation of the Earth actually happened much faster than previously believed, and the presence of water on Earth is simply a byproduct of the Earth's formation.