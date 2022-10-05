Eastern Mediterranean stratifies like a cake because of warming, scientists say

Or Bialik, a geoscientist at the University of Münster in Germany, gave an example to Wired to make the situation more understandable:

“You usually keep it cold, so the dissolved gasses will stay dissolved. If you leave it in your car for a while and try to open it, all the gasses are going to pop out at once because when it warms, the capacity of the fluid to hold CO2 goes down.”

3D Render of a Topographic Map of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea region. FrankRamspott/iStock

Aragonite crystals have been caught

As the sea starts releasing vast amounts of CO2, the water can no longer contain in the Eastern Mediterranean. Bialik and his team have found that a second carbon issue is rife in these warming, stratifying seas.

Or Bialik and his colleagues have discovered that aragonite crystals could cause stratification.

Snails and other aquatic animals use aragonite, calcium carbonate, to construct their shells. The aragonite is developing abiotically everywhere but the hotter Eastern Mediterranean. That further indicates that the water is becoming so heated that its carbon load is being released.

“The conditions are so extreme that we can definitely generate calcium carbonate chemically from these waters, which was kind of a shock for us,” says Bialik, who co-authored the paper describing the discovery in Scientific Reports.

“It's basically like a beaker that sits there for a very long time, and it's long enough to get these reactions going and start generating these crystals.”