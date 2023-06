With the UK’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, geothermal energy generation has taken a high priority.

Research has shown that commercial geothermal solutions can reduce household energy bills by over 50 percent, while reducing carbon emissions by as much as 80 percent, Interesting Engineering reports.

A new geothermal plant at the Eden Project in Cornwall was activated earlier today, the first deep geothermal project to launch in the UK for 37 years.

We were delighted to welcome some special guests on site today for the opening of our #geothermal plant - the UK's first in 37 years - which is now generating heat.



A great day for #RenewableEnergy in the UK - thank you to all who came to the launch. @EdenProject @cioslep pic.twitter.com/kC6tyX1GOW — edengeothermal (@edengeothermal) June 19, 2023

The new project was partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Cornwall County Council. “The well cost about £24mn to build and the current system will produce around 1.4MW of energy,” Financial Times reports.