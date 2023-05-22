Preserving freshness: Edible CBD coating prolongs shelf life of fruits

We all know the feeling – you bring home a pack of your favorite fruit, only to be met with disappointment when you discover that it has already started to go bad. It's frustrating, right?

To combat this, researchers in Thailand have come up with a remarkable solution. They have developed an invisible, edible coating made with cannabidiol (CBD) that can significantly extend the shelf life of fruit.

Over the years, scientists have been on a quest to find ways to give fruits and other perishable foods a longer lifespan without compromising their nutritional value or taste.

They have experimented with various edible coatings made from intriguing materials like spider silk, shrimp shells, eggs, pectin, and milk proteins. And now, CBD has joined the list of innovative solutions.