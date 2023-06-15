Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun may have met his demise in a drunken crash

New data about an ancient Egyptian pharaoh has surfaced that indicates the ruler may have died from drinking and driving a chariot.

This is according to a report by BBC Science Focus published last week.

Biomedical Egyptologist Sofia Aziz claims that a wine-induced high-speed chariot crash was behind Tutankhamun’s famous infected open wound that led to his death.

“He was like a typical teenager, drinking and probably driving the chariot too fast,” Aziz told BBC Science Focus.

The assertion is somewhat controversial as past research has indicated that Tutankhamun had a disability, plagued by a clubbed foot that left him struggling to walk, let alone ride a chariot.