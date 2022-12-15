Eight powerful solar flares hit Earth yesterday, more expected today

These fields are strong enough to halt temporarily halt convection in the areas where they are active. As a result, the region cools down and appears darker when viewed from the Earth. Scientists call them sunspots which can remain dormant for some period or burst open, releasing intense amounts of radiation and energy.

Classes of solar flares

Depending on the energy released during such outbursts, scientists classify solar flares into five categories. Classes A, B, and C belong to the lower energy spectrum, while Class M is used for a flare of moderate intensity. Class X flares are the most powerful flares and were sent out during the Easter weekend, earlier this year.

Since solar flares are composed of radiation, they travel at the speed of light and reach Earth almost immediately after they are released. On the other hand, the outburst can sometimes also include particulate matter from the sun. This is referred to as coronal mass ejection (CME), which can take up to three days to travel to the Earth.

Luckily for us, the atmospheric blanket around our planet protects us from both solar flares and CMEs. The intense energy received, however, disrupts the communication that is being relayed through the atmosphere and is the reason for radio blackouts after such events.