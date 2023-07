Step back in time to the year 1950, when the iconic physicist Albert Einstein took pen to paper and penned a thought-provoking letter that would challenge centuries-old religious beliefs. Fast forward to today, this historical artifact, an extremely rare letter by Einstein, is making headlines as it goes up for auction for the very first time, offering an exclusive glimpse into the mind of the father of modern physics.

The letter, written on April 11, 1950, was addressed to Mrs. Martha Munk, the wife of a well-known rabbi and religious studies teacher, who sought Einstein's wisdom on behalf of a group of Jewish students in America. In her inquiry, she pondered whether it was possible for a modern scientist to reconcile the idea of God's creation of the universe with scientific knowledge.