NASA recently declared July as the hottest month ever recorded since 1880, and it appears that global temperatures have had global repercussions including their impact on depriving tropical forests.

A recent study found that tropical forests in South America lost their ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere during the 2015-2016 El Niño occurrence as a result of severely hot and dry conditions.

According to National Geographic, El Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Trade winds and the atmosphere are also impacted by El Niño.