A city in Japan is trying to generate electricity from snow

Last year there was so much snow in the city the local authorities had to spend about $46 million (5.9 billion Yen) just to remove it from the buildings and roads. Do you know how the Japanese get rid of this much snow? They collect it and throw it into the sea — yes, all of it.

This process may sound cool at first, but it costs a lot of time, resources, and money. A team of researchers from Aomori-based IT startup Forte and the University of Electro-Communications (UEC, Tokyo) has proposed an interesting solution to the snow problem.

They suggest that the extra snow at Aomori could be used to generate clean and affordable electric power. Yes, electricity is out of snow, and the researchers have already begun testing this idea in the swimming pool of an abandoned school building, The Japan Times reported.

They also believe their approach might be helpful to many European countries that are currently facing an energy crisis amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. Most such countries in Europe have no shortage of snow, and they could employ it to produce clean energy.

How can snow generate electricity?

During their study, the Japanese scientists will employ large amounts of snow and outdoor air to power a turbine that generates electricity. The outdoor air obviously has high temperature than the air surrounding the snow because it receives some heat from the sun.