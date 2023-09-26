Brain implants may get a broadband boost with new approach

Researchers have proposed employing wireless neural implants to execute communication between the human brain and computers.

Purdue University researchers have unveiled a new method that may enable a compact brain-implanted sensor to sense and transmit data to a wearable device shaped like headphones.

Reportedly, this entire method could operate without interfering with the body's natural physiological functions.

New approach for wireless implants

As part of its regular physiological processes, our bodies create small electrical signals. These electrical impulses are used for a variety of purposes, including communication between neurons in the brain and muscular functioning.

In recent years, scientists have harnessed the power of these naturally occurring electrical signals to create brain-computer interfaces (BCI).