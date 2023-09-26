Brain implants may get a broadband boost with new approach

Brain implants may get a broadband boost with new approachResearchers have proposed employing wireless neural implants to execute communication between the human brain and computers.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 26, 2023 11:33 AM ESTCreated: Sep 26, 2023 11:33 AM ESTscienceRepresentational imagepeterschreiber.media/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Researchers have proposed employing wireless neural implants to execute communication between the human brain and computers.Purdue University researchers have unveiled a new method that may enable a compact brain-implanted sensor to sense and transmit data to a wearable device shaped like headphones.Reportedly, this entire method could operate without interfering with the body's natural physiological functions. New approach for wireless implantsAs part of its regular physiological processes, our bodies create small electrical signals. These electrical impulses are used for a variety of purposes, including communication between neurons in the brain and muscular functioning. In recent years, scientists have harnessed the power of these naturally occurring electrical signals to create brain-computer interfaces (BCI). See Also Related AI-powered brain implant restores a paralyzed man’s ability to feel and move In a world first, a study tests brain implants to stop binge eating These BCI-based implants have the capability to both record and stimulate different areas of the brain. Earlier, the team showcased the viability of a technique called electro-quasistatic human body communication (EQS-HBC). This technology explores the use of the human body as a medium for low-frequency electrical communication. It leverages the natural electrical properties of the human body to transmit data between electronic devices or sensors. "The low-power yet high-bandwidth data communication is made possible by using the biological tissue as a medium for signal transfer, which we have explored extensively at Purdue, for both wearables and implants, and have shown that the tissue provides a wideband channel at electro-quasistatic (EQS) frequencies (up to 10s of MHz) using capacitive termination,” Baibhab Chatterjee, who led this study, told TechXplore. However, they encountered a difficulty with the concept's accurate function. Because of the conductive tissue that surrounded the implant, communication was restricted. In this new study, they followed a two-phase approach called biphasic quasistatic brain communication for wireless neural implants. The term quasistatic signifies the signal that operates at a relatively low frequency. "In this work, we demonstrate a technique called biphasic quasistatic brain communication (BP-QBC), which can reduce that power consumption by orders of magnitude (~41X reduction at 1 MHz), enabling the creation of an ultra-low-power yet broadband communication channel," Chatterjee said.Chatterjee further explained: "Furthermore, owing to a fully EQS signaling, our methods do not incur any transduction loss as compared to competing technologies such as ultrasound, optical and magneto-electric data transfer, thereby reducing the system-level losses, which is another unique advantage of this technology."This innovative method for wireless communication between the brain and computers paves the way for exciting prospects in the development of future brain implants. It has the potential to offer valuable insights into a range of medical conditions, including but not limited to Parkinson's disease, Tourette Syndrome, epilepsy, and depression. The researchers have described the basic operation, and in-vivo measurements could serve to confirm its potential.The results were published in the journal Nature Electronics. Study abstract:Wearable devices typically use electromagnetic fields for wireless information exchange. For implanted devices, electromagnetic signals suffer from a high amount of absorption in tissue, and alternative modes of transmission (ultrasound, optical and magneto-electric) cause large transduction losses due to energy conversion. To mitigate this challenge, we report biphasic quasistatic brain communication for wireless neural implants. The approach is based on electro-quasistatic signalling that avoids transduction losses and leads to an end-to-end channel loss of only around 60 dB at a distance of 55 mm. It utilizes dipole-coupling-based signal transfer through the brain tissue via differential excitation in the transmitter (implant) and differential signal pickup at the receiver (external hub). It also employs a series capacitor before the signal electrode to block d.c. current flow through the tissue and maintain ion balance. Since the electrical signal transfer through the brain is electro-quasistatic up to the several tens of megahertz, it provides a scalable (up to 10 Mbps), low-loss and energy-efficient uplink from the implant to an external wearable. The transmit power consumption is only 0.52 μW at 1 Mbps (with 1% duty cycling)—within the range of possible energy harvesting in the downlink from a wearable hub to an implant. 